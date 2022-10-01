From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Chief (Sir) Osita Ezika is a businessman and Chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State

In this interview, he scored Governor Chukwuma Soludo high for his performance so far in office after six months. He called for the people’s massive support for the governor to enable him to deliver on his mandate in office.

He said that Prof Soludo received overwhelming support during the last governorship election because the people believe that he will deliver on his campaign promises. He also commended the Governor for tackling insecurity and achieving results in his fight against insecurity.

How do you assess Soludo’s administration after six months in office?

People like me and many others I know that supported Governor Soludo in the last governorship election are happy with what he is doing in Anambra State. He is not a disappointment at all and I’m saying it without fear of contradiction that Governor Soludo has justified the confidence reposed in him. Within a short space of 6 months, he has succeeded in laying the foundation for Anambra’s transformation. By this time next year, Governor Soludo’s good works will be speaking for him and the good people of Anambra State will be seeing it with their two eyes.

Am seeing Soludo as a God sent to Ndi Anambra because most of the things he is doing are not ordinary. It’s obvious that he came in as Governor of Anambra State for a divine mission and our prayer is that the mission must be accomplished.

Governor Soludo promised to link Awka Road to Trans Nkisi with the construction of a connecting road that will make going to Trans Nkisi GRA Onitsha easier. What do you have to say about the Governor’s plan?

For me, it’s a commendable decision that will go a long way in decongesting Onitsha because there is a population surge at that Trans Nkisi and 33 axes. I will not also forget to thank the Governor in a special way for the flag off of construction work at Akpaka. This is one of the most important roads in Onitsha that we have been pleading with the government to do for us. One thing I discovered is that Governor Soludo is executing projects that will touch the heart of the masses and projects that will have a meaningful impact on the life of Ndi Anambra. All the steps being taken by the Governor are in the right direction and I will urge him to keep it up because Ndi Anambra voted for him to do what he is doing today. The flag off of the construction of 80km Road projects in Anambra by Governor Soludo is a masterstroke that would go a long way to endear him more into the heart of the governor.

What can you say about the Governor’s performance in the security sector?

That is one main area he showed the stuff he is made of. On assumption of office, insecurity reared its ugly head in Anambra State but the way he arrested the situation and succeeded in restoring normalcy in our state has restored our lost hope. He is doing marvellously well in the security sector because he knows that the security of lives and properties is the bedrock of sustainable development. Another good thing is that as he is tackling insecurity, he is also empowering our youth and taking their minds away from crime. He promised to make many of our youth millionaires and he has set machinery in motion to actualize that. That is to say that our youths are not left out because he accommodated their interest through job creation and empowerment opportunities. So as far as am concerned, I give Governor Soludo kudos for what he is doing in our state.

There are plans by the government to relocate medicine dealers from Onitsha to Oba. What is your take on that?

It’s a wonderful idea. The whole of Onitsha is congested and the need to decongest Onitsha cannot be overemphasised. I support that idea because it will open up other communities in Anambra. I see Governor Soludo as a man of wisdom that knows what he wants and he also has the willpower to execute it. When he came in, he banned touts from terrorising motorists, some people said that it’s not possible and that he cannot do it but I and you are witnesses to the fact that he has done it and heaven did not fall. Another of his commendable plan is the change of all the street lights in Anambra to solar-powered street lights. It will go a long way in saving the money being spent on diesel in powering the street lights for our state.

What is your view on the ongoing dredging of Nwangene at Onitsha and your final advice to Ndi Anambra presently?

I thank Governor Soludo for taking the bull by the horn to do that. It’s a good development. Work is still ongoing at the site but the good thing is that there is now a free flow of flood at that Nwangene courtesy of the good work of Governor Soludo. As per advice, I think I should advise them to continue giving our Governor overwhelming support because that is what he needs from them and that will be our own way of contributing to what he is doing in our state.