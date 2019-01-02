Billy Graham Abel, Yola

The Adamawa State Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Muhammed Abdullahi, has aimed a dig at the newly-appointed Director of Field Operations of the Buhari Campaign Council, Nuhu Ribadu.

He recalled that the party machinery in the state delivered Adamawa for Buhari in 2015 when Ribadu was in PDP. And now, it was better able to mobilise more votes for Mr President without his contribution.

Abdullahi stressed that there was an obvious error in Ribadu’s approach to his job as the Director, Field Operations of the Buhari Campaign Council if he failed to liase with the state chapter of the party and the governor who had been appointed coordinator of all APC campaigns in the state.

Abdullahi made the remarks, while announcing the official flagging off of campaigns of the APC in Adamawa State.

“We are aware that one of us has been appointed Director of Field Operations of Buhari Campaign Council. And the Adamawa State governor has also been appointed the state coordinator of the same campaign.

“We expect Nuhu Ribadu to seek a synergy with the structure of the APC and the state governor, towards promoting all the candidates of the party.

“It is a mistake for him to liase with an organisation that has never recognised the authority of the party or that of Jibrilla Bindow, as the executive governor of Adamawa State to begin his campaign,” he said.

The party spokesperson explained that, “it is erroneous for Nuhu Ribadu to claim at the outset of his campaign activities this week that no one had been campaigning for Buhari until he launched his campaign. That was after the governor, SGF, and Aisha Buhari have been doing a lot of campaigns for the president and other candidates.

“The party also frowns at groups claiming to be campaigning for one person without campaigning for others.

“The party has mechanism for correcting those who are not working in tandem with the party regulations.”

Speaking on the launching of campaigns in the state, he explained that: “After due consultation with the national office of our party, we have received the approval to flag off campaigns on the January 7, 2019.

“The state executive committee has therefore set up three committees: contact and mobilisation, the media committee and field operations committees which will commence immediately.

“The flag off campaign will signal to all that APC is ready to launch full campaigns for President Muhammadu Buhari, the state governor, Muhammed, Umaru Jibrilla Bindow, the three senatorial candidates, the eight members of the House of Representatives and the 25 members of the state House of Assembly.

“As part of preparations for the grand rally, we will invite all members of our party without exception to an all-inclusive meeting and those who fail to attend would have to explain.”

It could be recalled that the Black Movement headed by Ribadu, had openly declared that it would only work for the re-election bid of President Buhari.

Various groups including Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association said they would only vote for Buhari in Adamawa during the forthcoming elections because he deserved it.”

Nuhu Ribadu was one of those who contested the primary elections against the incumbent governor and lost in a manner many believe leaves little to be desired in Nigerian politics.