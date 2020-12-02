From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Distraught mothers under the aegis of Northern Women Forum (NWF) have cried to the international community to assist Nigeria combat its insurgency crisis following the decapitation of 43 rice farmers at Zabarmari, Borno State, by Boko Haram terrorists.

NWF National Coordinator Binta Kuraya, who made the appeal at a press conference in Abuja, called on clerics to deepen their prayers for God’s intervention.

She said that President Muhammadu Buhari should not be blamed because, according to her, he had provided the requisite armoury for security personnel to squash bandits.

‘We beg the international community to help Nigeria because the killings are too much.

‘It is so bad. Please, we beg you to stop. We want government to employ Mallams into government houses and for Christians to pray in churches.

‘Government did not send us to speak, it is my organization. We must not continue to call President Buhari for everything happening. We hate ourselves. He is trying his best by giving money to soldiers and police. Buhari can not do it alone,’ she said.

Meanwhile, the National Secretary, Yahaya Amina Goya, condoled with Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum and the families of those killed, adding that situation was becoming shameful before the international community.

‘We want to condole with His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Borno State, and the entire people of Borno State over this massacre.

‘We want to condole with the families of the deceased. We want to thank Professor Babagana Umara Zulum for the great leadership since he was elected governor.

‘We want to use this opportunity to tell him that we see him and people like him give us great hope that this country is going to be changed for the better,’ she said.