The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has reiterated the need for all traders and residents in the state to desist from storing combustible materials in their homes and shops in order to prevent fire outbreaks that may lead to loss of lives and property.

Speaking on the unfortunate fire outbreak which gutted a six-storey building at 43 Martins Street and a three-storey commercial building of lock-up shops at Dosunmo market on Tuesday, 5th October, 2019 around 10:00 am, the Director General/CEO of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu explained that goods worth millions of Naira were destroyed as a result of the fire incident.

According to the Director General, incidences of fire outbreak are on the high side due to the inability of property and shop ownerss to put necessary precautionary measures in place to avoid incidents that could have disastrous consequences appealing that storage of highly inflammable materials such as petrol, diesel, kerosene should be avoided, while desisting from storing combustible materials at home or shops.

He further explained that the fire which continued burning non-stop for about 24hours despite all efforts to put it out by the LASEMA Response Team, Lagos State Fire Service, UBA Fire crew, Federal Fire crew, Union Bank Skylift Fire Truck and other Emergency responders, was as a result of the combustible materials stored in the buildings which kept re-igniting the fire.

While seeking the support of residents of the State, especially shop owners for adequate protection of lives and properties, the LASEMA boss cautioned the public to desist from storing generators in their penthouses or roof tops as well as combustible materials in their various shops, because the safety of lives and property of Lagosians is important to the administration of the Governor of Lagos, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.

In addition, he explained that Government had made provision for fire hydrants in the past at Idumota and its environs, which was destroyed by the residents in those areas. He advised the public to desist from such heinous act and also install fire extinguishers in their various homes, offices and shops so as to forestall a future reoccurrence.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, while at the scene of the disaster on Wednesday 6th, October 2019, commiserated with the traders for their loses, highlighting Government’s plans to carry out proper enumeration of the traders, businesses, property owners who suffered losses as a result of the fire in order to organise financial assistance, while harping on the regeneration of Lagos Island, saying that the Island is dominated by buildings that are over a century old.

Governor Sanwo-Olu stated that integrity tests will be conducted on all the buildings during the regeneration exercise to ascertain thier integrity, while weak ones detected in the course of conducting the tests would be pulled down to further reduce chances of further preventable disasters.

Dr Oke-Osantintolu enjoined Lagosians and traders not to overbuild in commercial areas, saying that they should respect the physical planning laws of the state regarding provision of roads and parking spaces for vehicles and allowances for fire fighting appliances to penetrate the area in case of a fire incident.

He assured residents that there was no need to panic nor to hesitate to contact the relevant authorities in the event of any form of emergency incident through the State Emergency toll free line 767 or 112.