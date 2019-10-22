Sometimes you go to church, court or any public occasion where formal speeches are made and you see someone using their hands to touch theirhead,nose, andotherpartsofthebodyor just make some signs in the air and you wonder what that means.

Well, don’t worry; those who understand are ‘listening’ and are making sense out of the seem- ing dramatic miming.

Grace Sampson, a 24-year-old student of special education, University of Uyo, is one of those who stand out to speak in signs in public places for those with hearing impairment.

At the just concluded 2-day partnership workshop/book presentation on Gender-Based Violence & Women with Disabilities, by Project Alert, Sampsonwasoneofthe“resourcespersons.” Not necessarily that she had a topic to present, but because she presented any discourse alongside the key resource persons.

When the Nigeria Delta Chronicle chatted her up, she said she acquired the skills of sign language from her elder sister who had hearing problems, even before she went on to study it.

“Already I had pre-knowledge of sign language before I came to do the course. I learned from my elder sister. She taught me. They don’t really teach me. The little I knew before is what I put together.”

She said the standard sign language used in Nigeria is the American Standard Version, which every sign language practitioner should understand to avoid incidence of misinterpretation, as such, each time she attends an event in which sign language is employed, she normally understands.

“However, Nigeria is trying to bring out their own version but it is not yet approved; so what every state in the country uses now is the American sign language. We also have local signs and international signs. In Nigeria, I think the local sign is for the laymen who have not been formally trained in sign language interpretation while the international signs are for those formally trained. We also have the mother tongue signs for those who speak in their houses to their hearing impaired relations not officially trained in sign language interpretation.”