Joe Effiong, Uyo,

The National Bureau of Statistics, in its 2018 third quarter report, rated Akwa Ibom as the state with the highest number of unemployed persons, as about 37 per cent of the entire population was classified unemployed.

The state government cried foul and proffered its own statistics and reasons but the bureau did not moderate its report.

For a state that has four universities and more than a dozen polytechnics churning out graduates, 10 per cent of who are hardly absorbed by the very lean private sector, there is actually a large pool of unemployed persons brandishing certificates in the state.

But the senator representing Akwa Ibom South (Eket) Senatorial District, Sen. Akon Eyakenyi, has advised the youth in the state that, for them to be employable, they should look beyond their classroom certificates and take to acquiring skills, since vocational skills sell faster than mere academic certificates.

Eyakenyi, who disclosed this during the launch of her one-month skill acquisition training scheme for youths in Oron Federal Constituency, at the Oron Local Government Council hall, last weekend, said the scheme was part of her duty to give back to her people through effective representation that entails doing everything possible to better the lives of her constituents.

The skills acquisition training, according to her, is the first set of interventions and engagements of her constituents targeted at the three federal constituencies that make up the senatorial district, to help youths to be self-reliant and independent.

The first phase of the empowerment scheme involves training 80 youths from across the five local government areas of Oron Federal Constituency in the areas of scaffolding, rigging, welding as well as health, safety and environment.

“Education is good, but, beyond having certificates, employable skills enhance the chances of success in the marketplace. Skills possessed by an individual sell better and faster than empty certificates and that is the new order. Informed by this reality, I have undertaken to initiate this skills acquisition training for our people.

“I have engaged the services of a reputable training outfit, Philipco Engineering Services Nigeria, to train our people in various areas. This training shall be in phases and shall be carried out across the three federal constituencies making up Akwa Ibom South senatorial district.

“This is my first set of interventions and engagement of our fellow constituents. I shall, in addition to making laws that have direct bearing on our people, continuously do all within my reach to ensure that our people are positively impacted.

“I remain resolutely committed to my promise to help push for the upgrade of Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron, to a full-fledged university. I shall do all that is needful to help improve the fortunes of our constituents,” the senator said.

Ini Ekanem, national coordinator of Philipco Engineering Services, said his company was collaborating with the scheme as a reputable training outfit that is known nationally for its quality training and approved certificate to gain employment in both national and multi-national companies.

“Philipco Engineering Services Nigeria is a registered company with the Corporate Affairs Commission. We have trained people in Esit Eket, Ibeno, Eket, Onna and Mkpat Enin local government areas, and some of our trained youths have given us testimonies of being employed by Exxon Mobil and Total E&P.

“We want to re-assure Oron Federal Constituency that we will put in our very best as usual to actualise the dream come true,” Ekanem said.

One of the beneficiaries, Ubong Nsongurua, from Mbo LGA, expressed his gratitude to Eyakenyi for remembering them barely two months after assuming office.

“Even as a graduate, life was not easy. After I left school in 2010, there was no job coming and I decided to learn a trade but there was no money. Today, our senator has proved to us that we did not make any mistake in supporting her. I am so delighted to be among the trainees.” Nsongurua said. “I am very excited to be among the trainees. With this, my expectation to go further in life is certain. I have always dreamt of becoming a professional welder and today my dream is becoming a reality.”

Another beneficiary, Sunday Okon Eneh, a native of Udung Uko LGA, expressed happiness over the good gesture of the senator. He added that, with the training, his future was secure: “I thank our senator for reducing the unemployment rate in Oron. She has tried for us and we believe that more is coming.”