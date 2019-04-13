For the House of Rep-resentatives, the sum of N4,923,743,127 was voted for personnel cost, N47,735,756,179 ear- marked for overhead, N52,659,499,306 for recurrent expenditure, N4,765,638,487 for capital vote amounting to a total of N57,425,137,793.

The National Assembly Service Com- mission was allocated N1,175,626,305 as personnel cost, N1,250,662,999, N2,426,289,304 recur- rent, N309,791,962 capital budget, a total of N2,736,081,266.

The controversial Legislative Aides have a budgetary provision of N9,517,127,214 personnel cost, N534,968,714 overhead cost, N10,052,095,928 recurrent, N150,000,000 capital, a total of N10,202,095,928.

Curiously, the legislative aides have always been at daggers drawn with the leadership of the National Assembly over alleged unpaid allowances.

It is not clear whether the purchase of computer for legislative aides, allocated N100 million and the another of purchase of computers also allocated N100million are parts of the breakdown of the budget.

Senate Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was allocated N118,970,215 for overhead cost, N118,970,215 for recurrent amount to a total of N118,970,215.