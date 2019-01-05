Tony Osauzo, Benin

Barely four days to the New Year, a 42-year-old married man and father of four, has reportedly lost his life in Benin, during a fight over a woman.

‎The deceased, whom police gave his identity as Dickson Igbinoba, was said to have engaged in a fight with a rival identified as Osakioya Egavoen, 41, and father of five, at their lover’s apartment at Obaruyi Street in Egor quarters, Benin City.

‎Following the fight, Igbinona reportedly collapsed and was later confirmed dead in hospital. His rival was said to have fled the scene immediately.

‎It was learnt that the woman at the centre of attraction, Ms Osasogie Edo-Ekhator, 37, and mother of four, for two other men, watched with surprise as her two lovers engaged themselves in fisticuffs.

‎Trouble reportedly started when the deceased who was cooling off in the lady’s room answered her call only to discover that the caller was another man.

At the end of the conversation, the caller who turned out to be Mr Egavoen, allegedly drove to the lady’s residence where he met his rival ‘lover boy’, Mr. Igbinoba.

‎Witnesses said an altercation between the duo climaxed in a fight during which late Igbinoba collapsed while Egavoen swiftly fled the scene.

He was said to have been arrested by men of Ogida police station after few days of manhunt.

Meanwhile, the suspect’s wife and children have reportedly fled their home for fear of attack by aggrieved members of the deceased family.

‎Confirming the incident, spokesman for the Edo State police command, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, said the woman with her alleged killer lover have been arrested and have made statements, adding that investigation had commenced.

He advised residents to always control their emotions to avoid unforeseen circumstances of that nature.