The Nigerian army has said its soldiers on counter-insurgency operations in the North East have destroyed a terrorists’ hideout and killed six of the hoodlum in Borno State.

The soldiers who were on a fighting patrol to suspected terrorists hideouts around Gawa and Boskoro villages, in Mafa Local Government Area of the state, also rescued 3 women at Boskoro village who were later handed over to officials of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp at Dikwa.

The Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman, who made this known, said that soldiers from 112 Task Force Battalion, 22 Brigade, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, in conjunction with some members of the Civilian JTF, also recovered arms and ammunitions belonging to the terrorists.

Usman in a statement listed the recovered weapons to include 3 pieces of 36 hand grenade, 4 dane guns, 26 rounds of anti-aircraft ammunition, 3 gas cylinders and a set of bow and arrows.

“Based on credible intelligence, troops of 112 Task Force Battalion, 22 Brigade, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, along with some members of the Civilian JTF, today, Thursday, January 3, 2019, embarked on fighting patrol to suspected Boko Haram terrorists hideouts around Gawa and Boskoro villages, Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State.

In the course of the patrol, the troops discovered and destroyed Boko Haram terrorists’ hideout. They also neutralised 6 terrorists in the area.

“During the search on the hideout before destruction, the troops recovered 3 pieces of 36 hand grenades, 4 dane guns, and 26 rounds of anti-aircraft ammunition. They also recovered 3 gas cylinders and a set of bow and arrows.

“The gallant patrol team also rescued 3 women at Boskoro who were later handed over to the Internally Displaced Persons camp officials at Dikwa.

“Impressed by their performance, the Theatre Commander, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Major General B A Akinroluyo, commended the troops.

“The commendation was relayed to them by the Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division and Commander Sector 1, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Brigadier General Bulama Biu. He further enjoined them to be more daring and clear any suspected Boko Haram terrorists’ hideout.”