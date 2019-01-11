Speaking to newsmen after a recent meeting between President Buhari and the South East governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said the visit was remarkable and had corrected the impression that the Federal Government was not doing anything for the people of the zone. According to him, “we received a very high-powered delegation today and I think it is a remarkable visit because they came essentially to thank Mr. President over the major activities that have taken place in the South East.” On whether President Buhari solicited the votes of the South East at the meeting, the SGF said: “This obviously might not be the most appropriate time. You remember there was a programme in the South East where Mr. President asked me to represent him and I threw the kite by telling the southeastern states that their quickest and easiest means to the presidency is to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term. Meaning that they can short circuit the period in terms of only having him there for another four years and whatever they do in 2019 will determine what will happen thereafter, because politics is a game of numbers and it is like a cooperative society.” Having repeatedly justified the marginalisation of the South East on the basis of the paltry 198,000 votes obtained in the zone by Buhari in the 2015 election, his handlers are now trying to misrepresent this political punishment as a useful lesson to learn to become wiser by voting the APC presidential ticket in 2019.

In a now familiar pattern of double speaking by the Buhari administration, in another part of Nigeria, this time in the South West, a different kind of song is being sung by another set of regime agents. Having failed to better the socioeconomic lot of the majority of Nigerians of the South West, in addition to a near absence of federal presence in most areas, as the perennial repair works on Lagos-Ibadan express way amounts to nothing but a servants reward, minister of power, works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, had to push the prospects of a return of power to the region if only they support the second term aspiration of President Buhari. Speaking in his native Yoruba language for maximum effect at a town hall meeting in Oyo State, Fashola said, “Do you know that power is rotating to the South West after the completion of Buhari’s tenure, if you vote for him in 2019? A vote for Buhari in 2019 means a return of power to the South West in 2023. I am sure you will vote wisely.” This statement that was initially dismissed as inconsequential would soon provoke a national discourse when Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was reported to have expressed similar views in consultation with Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, the Alaafin of Oyo, when he said, “Yoruba have a lot to contribute to Nigeria for the 2019 elections. It is for us Yoruba, if you understand, it is for us. We are not looking at 2019, but 2023. If we don’t get it now, it may take some time again.” The reducing of national discourse in an election year to issues of ethno-geographic sentiments of presidential power aspiration is actually a reflection of Buhari’s elevation of sectionalism to a near state policy. Buhari’s sectionalism has not only left Nigeria divided but has entrenched the Hobbesian state of a polity primarily