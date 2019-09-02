A military court in Burkina Faso has convicted two generals on charges of masterminding a coup in the country in 2015, according to reports.

General Gilbert Diendere on Monday was handed a 20-year prison term on charges of murder and harming state security, AFP news agency reported.

General Djibrill Bassole, accused of treason, was given a 10-year prison sentence.

The coup, carried out by troops loyal to deposed President Blaise Compaore, was thwarted by public protests.

More soon… (AFP NEWS AGENCY)