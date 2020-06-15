Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume, has extolled the ingenuity of Nigerian youths, citing their enterprising contribution to the production and distribution of hand sanitisers to contain the novel coronavirus disease.

Akume stated this on Monday in Abuja when the International Institute of Certified Forensic Investigation Professionals (IICFIP) donated hand sanitizing equipment to the Federal Government.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Festus Daudu, he applauded the gesture and urged public-spirited individuals to support efforts to tackle the pandemic as government alone cannot deal with the crisis.

‘We need to fight this monster coronavirus together for us to overcome this challenge for Nigeria to be great again,’ Daudu spoke on behalf of Akume.

Meanwhile, the African Patron of IICFIP, Dr Shehu Ma’aji, said the donation was part of the institute’s corporate social responsibility to support the Federal Government’s effort to fight the war against COVID-19.

Ma’aji announced that the equipment will be distributed to all the Ministries, Department and Agencies of the Federal Government in due time, noting that the institute will continue to promote local technology and engage youths positively in the production of sanitising equipment.

IICFIP, a global premier forensic institution, is present in over 174 countries and is involved in training professionals at both local and international communities in forensic investigations.