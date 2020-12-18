In a bid to better serve the continent, the International Network for Corporate Social Responsibility (IN-CSR) announced the opening of its Southern and Eastern Africa offices in Zimbabwe and Kenya. The Southern Africa office is located at 2458 California Road, Charlotte Broke, Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe while the Eastern Africa office is located at Medallion Alliance Conferences, Ngong Road, Nairobi, P. O. Box 51029-00200, Nairobi, Kenya.

IN-CSR President and Lead Consultant, Mr. Eustace Onuegbu, said the Southern Africa office will be headed by Mr. Israel Chokuwenga, former Group Head, Health, Safety, Social and Environment (HSSE) at Dangote Group Plc; while the Eastern Africa office will be headed by Mrs. Janet Olonde, an accomplished sales and marketing consultant specialising in corporate training and certifications.

IN-CSR is an international team of Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility (CS&R) Consultants and Corporate Human Rights Advocates working to promote best practices in sub-Saharan Africa.