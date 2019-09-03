Chinyere Anyanwu

The need to formulate an all-inclusive national policy to address human rights abuses in the country perpetrated by the corporate world formed the crux of discussions at a recent workshop in Lagos organised by the International Network for Corporate Social Responsibility (IN-CSR) in collaboration with the National Human Rights Commission of Nigeria (NHRC) and the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

At the one-day workshop, which had numerous stakeholders in attendance, the need to address the multiple concerns raised about the current draft document, the National Action Plan (NAP) on human rights and business, ranging from the issue of exclusion of some key stakeholders during the consultation process to the rate of awareness, implementation plan and adoption within the Organised Private Sector (OPS), was emphasised.

The organisers of the workshop, therefore, stated their commitment to further review the draft NAP document using an evidence-based stakeholder identification, mapping and engagement process in order to ensure that all key stakeholders’ interests are adequately provided for in the final document. The workshop, which took an overview of the impacts of business and human rights on sustainable development, societal welfare and the environment, stated that the collaboration has the goal of developing a standard NAP document that will include input from all stakeholders, for implementation.

The President of IN-CSR, Mr. Eustace Onuegbu, speaking on the sidelines of the event, said, “there are a number of businesses that don’t understand their responsibility to respect individual rights of people so what we are trying to do is to educate them that they have the responsibility, not just to pay wages, but also to respect the rights of all stakeholders.