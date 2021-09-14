In a bid to close the knowledge/practice gap in the supply and procurement chain in organisations across the African continent, the International Network for Corporate Social Responsibility (IN-CSR), has said it is set to launch a school to train practitioners on ways to successfully navigate inherent challenges. The ISO 20400 Sustainable Supply Chain Procurement School, the first of its kind in Africa, will be launched at a physical and virtual event in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory, on September 14, 2021.

According to a statement by the President, IN-CSR, Eustace Onuegbu, “recent studies reveal that most organisations still do not have a good understanding or oversight of their supply chain risk profiles. They do not understand that they are socially and at times legally liable, directly and indirectly, for the malpractices of their vendors, suppliers and contractors, in the process of producing their goods, providing their services, constructing, or managing their facilities. The pandemic has further highlighted the vulnerabilities that businesses and institutions face in their supply chain, despite claims to the contrary on companies’ websites and annual reports.

“It is in response to this knowledge/practice gap that we seek to launch the ISO 20400 Sustainable Supply Chain Procurement School in Africa. The aim is to build the much-needed capacity on these supply chain and procurement challenges while developing strategic ways of mitigating them…”

