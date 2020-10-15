“While we recognise the rights of citizens as regards freedom of association and movement as enshrined in the constitution, it has observed that the unruly conduct of the crowd and manner of demonstrations are in complete violation of the COVID-19 safety protocols which were put in place to safeguard the lives of citizens.
“These violations endanger the lives of not just the demonstrators, but also other citizens going about their legitimate concerns.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the COVID-19 guidelines regulating public gatherings recommend physical distancing, temperature checks, the use of facial coverings, amongst others. Clearly these guidelines were flouted by the protesters.o
“Consequently the Committee directs that due to the dangers posed by COVID-19, all street demonstrations, protests and processions will not be allowed anywhere within the FCT.”
The Minister also called on residents to be vigilant as Christmas draws near. He said criminal elements are out to carry out unwholesome trade.
“It was further revealed that Committee also noted the progress being made in the fight against robberies in illegal and unregistered, commercial motor vehicles known as “one chance” and is committed to the introduction of innovative measures that will ensure the safety of commuters.
“It however advises commuters to continue to exercise caution and remain vigilant while boarding commercial vehicles.
“With the advent of the “Ember” months, the Committee reiterates its commitment to ensuring the safety of road users across the FCT in accordance with existing guidelines by relevant agencies.
Leave a Reply