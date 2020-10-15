Fred Itua, Abuja

Minister of the Federal capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Bello, has banned street protests in Abuja, citing violation of COVID-19 regulations.

The Minister who is yet to address the protesters since the #EndSARS mass movement started, unlike some State Governors, said, the decision was taken after a security meeting held on Tuesday.

Chief press secretary to the Minister, Anthony Ogunleye, who signed the, didn’t however spell out the line of action the Administration will take if protesters fail to heed the call.

FCT Security Committee met for its routine meeting on Tuesday October 13, 2020, to review the security situation in the Federal Capital Territory with a view to addressing identified challenges.

The statement read: “Despite the pronouncement by the Inspector General of Police scrapping the FSARS, the #ENDSARS protests continued in parts of the Territory. The protesters caused inconveniences to law abiding citizens.

“While we recognise the rights of citizens as regards freedom of association and movement as enshrined in the constitution, it has observed that the unruly conduct of the crowd and manner of demonstrations are in complete violation of the COVID-19 safety protocols which were put in place to safeguard the lives of citizens. “These violations endanger the lives of not just the demonstrators, but also other citizens going about their legitimate concerns. “For the avoidance of doubt, the COVID-19 guidelines regulating public gatherings recommend physical distancing, temperature checks, the use of facial coverings, amongst others. Clearly these guidelines were flouted by the protesters.o “Consequently the Committee directs that due to the dangers posed by COVID-19, all street demonstrations, protests and processions will not be allowed anywhere within the FCT.” The Minister also called on residents to be vigilant as Christmas draws near. He said criminal elements are out to carry out unwholesome trade. “It was further revealed that Committee also noted the progress being made in the fight against robberies in illegal and unregistered, commercial motor vehicles known as “one chance” and is committed to the introduction of innovative measures that will ensure the safety of commuters.