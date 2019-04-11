Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Hundreds of students of secondary schools in Ekiti State recently converged on the premises of Ekiti State Television (EKTV), Ado-Ekiti, to watch stage performances of some recommended Literature texts. They included, Gods are not to Blame by Ola Rotimi, The Lion and the Jewel by Wole Soyinka, The Trials of Jimmy Johnson by Sly Edaghese, Boomerang by A.O Oyekanmi, Murder in the Cathedral by T. S Eliot, Black Hermit by James Ngugi, Faceless by Arma Darko, Sons and Daughters by Jc Craft, and A man for all Season by Robert Bolt.

The performances were presented by Pacesetter. Its Director and Executive Producer, Mr. Samuel Akintade, said the effort was made to promote the understanding of recommended literature texts by students in Senior Secondary Schools and particularly candidates who are writing exams on literature texts in the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE): “We have taken it upon ourselves to tour secondary schools in Ekiti State with performances of these recommended texts so as to ensure that the students have a deeper understanding and appreciation of the works.

“As a way of liberating students from complex literature texts, our acting firm has coordinated casts and crew members who jointly perform the texts for he students. As students keenly watch dramatic lines of literature texts being reeled in a manner very simple for them to understand, they begin to have a better grasp of these texts.

“The technique has been seen by many students through Literature subjects. What students see aid better understanding than what they read, which has really been enhancing learning and the love for literature texts among students.

“What informed my inspiration of more than a decade and a half was the experience I had during my secondary school days. A long time ago, l understood then, that, students had difficulty understanding literature texts, while. My love for arts and drama triggered my interest to set up the outfit that has been breaking down literature texts for easy understanding by students.

“All the dramas so far performed, have witnessed large turnout of students, as testimonies pour in from schools, especially amongst students who yearn for more, coupled with outstanding achievements of meeting the real intent of boosting students assimilations and grades in literature subject in WAEC exams.

“I use the opportunity to seek financial support from corporate organizations, federal and state government, politicians and well-meaning Nigerians. Your support in this regard will help to widen the scope of relieving students from difficult literature texts and enhancing easy understanding of same among them.”

A student, 16-year-old Bola Ajayi, said: “This is a good development and a new one too. But we have benefitted so much from this as we don’t just read the texts but understand them better when we watch them being performed on stage.”