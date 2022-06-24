As the countdown to this year’s All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) begins on Monday with the call for submission of entries, the continental award platform has emphasised its commitment to uplifting the African creative economy, using music as its tool.

The organisers made this known during a strategic stakeholder meeting held recently in Libreville, Gabon with the President, Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) Commission; Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gabon; delegates and senior officials from UNESCO, as well as delegates from Centre International des Civilizations Bantu (CICIBA).

According to the UNESCO’s representative to Gabon and ECCAS, Eric Voli Bi, Africa’s creative economy needs more support and opportunities for the youth – who make up the larger chunk of the workforce – to thrive. “UNESCO is always interested in youth education and development initiatives, and AFRIMA is one veritable platform to help stimulate potentials among these youths. I believe, with one voice, we can speak louder. That is the way to go,” he said.

Welcoming the AFRIMA delegates to its regional secretariat, President of ECCAS Commission, Gilberto Da Piedade Vérissimo, accompanied by Ms. Kapinga-Yvette Ngandu, Commissioner in charge of the Department of Gender Promotion and Human and Social Developments, ECCAS, pledged support towards hosting the award. He assured that ECCAS would partner AFRIMA to provide capacity building for African youths across the central African region as well as develop its music industry.

“Every year, we see our African artistes shine on global levels. It will be retrogressive for us, if we do not invest in them as well. ECCAS, in partnership with the European Union, will continue to invest resources into capacity building for African youths, especially within the entertainment sector. Apart from healthcare and education, the cultural and creative sector of the Central African region is within our primary focus. We are excited that platforms like AFRIMA thrive to give voice to our objectives, and we will pull our weight behind it, for the growth of the continent,” Vérissimo stated.

On his part, president/executive producer, AFRIMA, Mike Dada, assured that the award, which has been running since 2014, would continue to prioritise inclusivity in its capacity-building initiatives. He said: “AFRIMA, and all its supporting initiatives, like the Africa Creative Academy, which we have in the pipeline, is for the entire continent. It is not an East African or West African Affair. We are one voice and one platform for the African people. So, our capacity-building efforts will cover the length and breadth of the continent, and the diaspora. We equally apply this same character in all our campaigns, especially our submission of entries, which is ongoing from now till August 5, 2022.”