Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Officers attached to Gombe Division of Gombe State police command have arrested a 17-year-old Abubakar Abdullahi of Anguwar Idi in Gombe metropolis in a case of culpable homicide.

According to the command’s spokesperson, Obed Mary Malum, the suspect allegedly used a knife to stab and kill 15-year-old Yusuf, Abubakar Sulaiman, over a disagreement on sharing of “Masa” a locally-prepared rice cake.

Recounting his ordeal, Abubakar told our correspondent that he never intended to kill his victim rather it just happened. He said: “The argument was between my brother and his younger brother which resulted in the beating of my brother who shared the food.

“I went to inquire about why was my brother beaten and it resulted in a fight. I had a knife on me which I recovered from my tailoring shop a night before the incident. So I used it to stab him in his chest,” Abubakar confessed.

He further explained that his father took him and reported him to the police even before the victim who had been treated could be confirmed dead.

The Police Public Relations Officer who paraded Abubakar alongside 15 other suspects revealed that the knife the assailant used to murder the victim had been recovered and that case was under investigation, adding that the suspect would soon be charged to court.

She further explained that 35-year-old Joshua Anthony of Boshikiri Guyuk Local Government Area of Adamawa State was also arrested by the operatives from the Gombe Division in a case of criminal conspiracy and armed robbery.

“The suspect confessed that on 7th August 2019, he hired one Sini Danzaria, aged 17 years of Federal Lowcost, Gombe a commercial motorcyclist to convey him to Tumfure quarters. But on reaching at a point at Rainbow Roundabout, Gombe, he used a hammer and hit the victim on the head. Thinking that the victim was dead, he dragged him into a gutter and made away with his Bajaj motorcycle, valued N230,000, two phones valued N56,000,” SP Obed Malum said.

She added: “Investigation further revealed that he gave one of the phones to his 30-year-old girlfriend, Victoria Sabo of Numan LGA of Adamawa State and sold the motorcycle at Garba Chede Bali LGA of Taraba State. The suspect was trailed through his girlfriend by tracking her phone which led to his subsequent arrest at Demsa LGA of Adamawa State through the resilience of the crack operatives from Gombe Division.”

Other suspects paraded included the suspected kidnapper of a 7-year-old schoolboy, rapists among other criminals.