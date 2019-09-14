Dabota Lawson has a rich portfolio of oversea travels, from her trip as an infant to America to her teenage and early adolescent years as a student in the UK to her various business trips and vacations as CEO of a thriving beauty company, Dabota Cosmetics. Fresh from summer vacation, the 2009 Miss Nigeria UK shares her travel life with TIMEOUT.

First trip

My first trip occurred when I was six months old. I went to Maryland, USA, with my parents and we lived there for a couple of years.

Recent holiday

I visited two cities––Dubai [UAE] and London [England]––with my family this summer. I’m a frequent traveller to those destinations and both cities, especially London is like a second home to me. I do a lot of my shopping in London and Dubai. I travelled with my mother and daughter. We engaged in some fun activities together. It’s was a truly memorable holiday.

Dream destination

My dream destination is Bali, simply because of all the beautiful things I’ve heard about the place. The Indonesian island is renowned for its forested volcanic mountains, iconic rice paddies, beaches and coral reefs. The island is home to many religious sites. I follow a lot of luxury travel and holiday accounts via my social media and the images I’ve seen from Bali are heavenly. Bali is such a beautiful island that it is often referred to as the famed Island of the Gods. It is top of my bucket list of dream destinations.

Experience in Hong Kong

Many people say Hong Kong is the Most Beautiful City on earth. Hong Kong is a MUST visit at least once in a lifetime and I’m glad I’ve done that. There’s no shortage of lovely activities when you’re visiting this beautiful city. Wherever your tastes lie, you’ll find something that will suit your interest. The city boasts of many recreation facilities, whether you want to watch or participate. I specifically enjoyed the food. I was able to explore so many interesting and yummy dishes. I found the people of Hong Kong somewhat polite. I found it surprising that they were fascinated with my height. I also got the chance to gather a lot of inspiration for my business as well as make some new friends and business contacts.

Culture shock

I have never experienced it, not at all. I’m open-minded and I travel to gain experience and create wonderful memories. So, no culture shock regardless.

Favourite meal

My favourite meal has to be Filet mignon and dauphinoise potatoes.

Favourite cities

Where else but London and Hong Kong, my ‘second’ homes

Essential travel tool

My number one travel essentials are my toiletries and my Dabota cosmetics––mineral icing sugar and HD foundation (my cosmetics are customized for my aesthetic requirements so I can hardly travel without them)––and of course, my bank card.

Lesson from travel

I’ll sum up my response with a very popular saying Gustav Flaubert, that I strongly believe in: “Traveling makes one modest. You see what a tiny place you occupy in the world.”

Best travelling companion

My daughter