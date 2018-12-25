Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A Magistrate Court on Taiwo Road, Kaduna has granted bail to a 37-year-old woman, Vivian Kalu, who set her 8-year-old daughter on fire for disregarding her orders.

The incident happened at Goni-Gora, in Chikun Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday, December 12, 2018. But her action came to public attention on Wednesday, December 19, 2018, after it was reported to the Kaduna State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

The woman’s action has attracted public outrage and the sympathy from members of the public including the wife of the state governor, Mrs Isma El-Rufai; Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajiya Hafsat Baba; the immediate past chairperson of National Association of Women Journalists, Kaduna chapter, Juliet Oyoyo and the Executive Director, Legal Awareness for Nigerian Women, Barrister Rebecca Sako-John among others.

After spending five days in custody, Kalu regained her freedom after meeting the bail conditions – 2 sureties who are residents of Kaduna at the sum of N100,000 each and N100,000 herself totalling N300,000 bond, valid address and passports.

The case was adjourned to January 18, 2019 for further hearing.

The 8-year-old girl is responding to treatment at the emergency unit of a specialist hospital in Kaduna.

Earlier in the year, the Kaduna State House of Assembly had passed a law known as Child Welfare and Protection which has since been accented to by the state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

Last week Friday, another law, Violence Against Persons Prohibition was passed into law and now awaits El-Rufai’s accent for gazetting by the Attorney General of the State.

Meanwhile, the state government may takeover custody of Kalu’s two other children as they were considered unsafe being with their mother, a credible government official said.