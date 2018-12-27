Ismail Omipidan

The 2019 governorship contest in Kaduna State will be a straight fight between the incumbent, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and his main challenger, Isa Ashiru of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Interestingly, the two political gladiators are no strangers to each other. They had met before in 2014, following Ashiru’s defection from the PDP to the APC at the time. Both contested for the governorship ticket of the APC. El-Rufai triumphed. Therefore, for the two gladiators, 2019 is more like a replay between them. Will El-Rufai make it a two straight win? Or will Ashiru level up? It seems only time will tell.

Like in the previous governorship elections in the state, religion and ethnicity will influence the way the electorate will vote. Zoning is no longer an issue in the state.

For it was, El-Rufai and Ramalan Yero, who were the candidates for the APC and PDP respectively in 2015, should never have been put forward in the first instance. They are both from the northern senatorial district of the state, the zone that produced Senator Ahmed Makarfi, in 1999.

Also, like in 2015, Ashiru and El-Rufai, who are the major candidates in the 2019 governorship contest, one of whom will eventually win the contest, are from the northern senatorial district.

Regardless, Kaduna State is like Nigeria, where government officials and sometimes private individuals, pretend they are detribalised and do not pander to religious and or ethnic sentiments in the discharge of their duties. But their actions and inactions, intentionally or otherwise, portray most of them as highly tribalistic, and as people who are daily influenced by their religious and or ethnic leanings.

This no doubt explains the reasons appointments and even election into public offices are often time determined by one’s faith, ethnicity and sometimes even tribe.

Until 2011, since the creation of the state, Daily Sun learnt, no Christian from the Southern part of the state, whether military or civilian has ever ruled the state. However, a Southern Kaduna Muslim, in person of late Air Vice Marshal Usman Mu’azu (Rtd), emerged Military Administrator from 1984 to 1985, and that was the closest, the people of Southern Kaduna ever came to, in the governance of the state.

Since then, Daily Sun further learnt, it was alleged that the Hausa/Fulani Muslims who are in control of political power in state vowed that even if a Southern Kaduna man would ever be governor again through the ballot, such a person “must be a Muslim.” However, following the incessant ethno-religious crises in the state, the agitation for the creation of a new state out of the existing one assumed a frightening dimension, with the two groups contesting the location of the boundary at the time.

Dousing the Tension

In order to douse the tension, the political elites in the state, Daily Sun learnt, were said to have come together, after the February and May Sharia crises in the state, to fashion out a power sharing formula.

According to the elites from the Southern Kaduna area, the pact was supposed to see Southern Kaduna people take over the mantle of leadership in the state, effective from 2007, after Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi’s tenure.

As if to lend credence to the above fact, during the party’s primary election in 2006, the election that produced Namadi Sambo as the party’s candidate, about three people from Southern Kaduna were in the race, including late Patrick Yakowa, who eventually became the first Southern Kaduna Christian to be governor of the state.