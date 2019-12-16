Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

To reduce the scourge of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) within his emirate, the Emir of Zuru, Kebbi State, Alhaji Muhammad Sani Sami (Gomo II), is not leaving any stone unturned.

Even as the first class traditional ruler discharges his duties in his palace, he also takes some time to counsel vulnerable persons on how to live healthy lives.

Determined to curb the spread of HIV/AIDS within the emirate, the royal father established the Sami Gomo HIV/AIDS Foundation about 11 years ago to enlighten people on the prevention of HIV/AIDS.

Recently, the emir joined other leaders to mark the World HIV/AIDS Day. Apart from organising a workshop for vulnerable people, the foundation also embarked on an awareness rally in the emirate to sensitise the people of the area on the need to know their status and be conscious of the mode of contracting the disease.

The royal father, while speaking at the Unity Town Hall on the occasion of the 2019 World AIDS Day in Zuru Local Government Area of Kebbi State, advocated the collaboration of all stakeholders and communities against the menace and other sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) in Kebbi State. The monarch, a retired Major General, explained to the participants that the disease, as well as other sexually transmitted ones, was still ravaging contemporary Nigerian society, insisting that adequate attention, and vigorous advocacy must be put in place so that young ones would not be endangered.

He said: “Today marks another milestone in the collaborative efforts to reduce the menace of HIV and AIDS that has been ravaging the contemporary society. There is a need to mobilise all strata of communities to key into the global push for synergy building against the menace of HIV, AIDS and other such diseases.”

The monarch, who appealed to parents to embark on regular medical examinations, noted that routine check-ups would protect the vulnerable such as children from contracting the disease and protect future generations. He commended the Sami HIV/AIDS Trust programme coordinator, Danjuma Isah Diri, and his team for making efforts to address the problem squarely in Zuru Emirate, stressing that the recent report he received showed significant reduction in the percentage of persons living with HIV/AIDS in the emirate.

Dr. Aisha Aminu Senchi, technical adviser and board of trustees member of the foundation, said the foundation had supported over 2,000 people living with HIV/AIDS (PLWHA), while over 50,000 people have been sensitised about the prevention of the deadly disease and how to get professional counselling.

She added that the foundation was established in 2007 and has since then been committed to the reduction of HIV/AIDS among the people of the emirate. It also empowers widows and orphans.

In his lecture, the guest speaker at the event, Professor Umaru Pate, dean of the Postgraduates School, Bayero University, Kano (BUK), acknowledged efforts and role of the emir in trying to create awareness to members of the society. He also praised the monarch for his educational support to vulnerable children and for empowering their caregivers in his emirate.

Pate further advocated a community radio station in the emirate to ensure proper spread of information and sensitisation on HIV/AIDS in the emirate.