World Evangelism Bible Church Inc (WEBIC) rolled out the drums last week to celebrate its 27th anniversary with a yearly convention tagged ‘Mantle 2022.’ Venue was the church International headquarters in Ojota, Lagos.

The convention has the theme, ‘Sounds of Melody.’

Members from Nigeria and overseas were in attendance in their white attire. The event was spiced up with praise and worship sessions. The six-day event started on November 1 with special Miracle Service. Other programmes lined up for the occasion were Empowerment, Shiloh Hour, Revival Hour, Variety/Praise Night, Samaritan Day while “Mantle 2022” was rounded off with the Holy Communion and Combined Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, November 6. There was no dull moment.

Members of the church used the occasion to thank God for their achievements so far. It was time to share testimonies for the church and individual milestones. The Founder/General Overseer, Prophet Samson Ayorinde was elated for the new multi- million Naira auditorium, which is an architectural masterpiece. Ayorinde was a chartered architect graduating from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in Kaduna State some decades ago before God called him into the ministry. He appreciated the divine mercy for him to lead the church which has numerous branches in Nigeria and abroad. He listed the new auditorium and rebranding of the services as well as the quarterly retreats he organised for his ministers in the outgoing year. Hear him: “I thank the good Lord for his mercies steering the ship of my ministry which enabled my members to put up the new auditorium which is almost completed. The retreats which were well attended prepared my ministers for the return to retreats next year,” he said.

On the final day on November 6, there was a thanksgiving and combined Holy Communion service. Ayorinde handled the programme. But before him, Pastor Duku, who is Head of the Administration Department, supervised the testimonies segment. Several members came out. Among them were Deaconess Maureen Omokhiomon, who at the time she joined WEBIC 25 years ago was barren, but was blessed with triplets and a house. Another is a retired civil servant, Evangelist Adebisi Adeyemi who almost lost the use of her leg in an accident. But with prayers by Ayorinde, she is able to walk after two surgeries.

It was time for the General Overseer to deliver his message which bordered on blessings, fruitfulness and living in comfort. He relied on Isaiah chapters 51, 54 and Second Kings 4:1to7.

He recalled that God created the Garden of Eden which is Comfort Zone for mankind. With a prayer, Ayorinde said: “I command joy, gladness shall be your portion, with thanksgiving and sound of melody in your homes..

He prayed that as the pastor’s widow who was bogged down by debt the Almighty shall rescue them from pangs of poverty. For Nigeria, he prayed God for peace to reign and for God to terrorise the terrorists.

The last segment of the Thanksgiving session was handled by the Resident Pastor, Rev. Harold Chinnoyerem before Prophet Ayorinde shared the grace.