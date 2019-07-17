Molly Kilete, Abuja
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the appointment of two new Air Officers Commanding(AOCs) and new Branch Chiefs to head its various units and commands across the country.
NAF Director of Public Relations and Information Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who made this known Wednesday, isted the two new AOCs as Air Vice Marshalls James Gwani, who is now AOC Bauchi, and Charles Ohwo, who is now the AOC Tactical Air Command (TAC), Makurdi.
Daramola said the postings are with effect from Friday, July, 19.
The NAF spokesman in a statement said:
“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has appointed new Branch Chiefs, redeployed 2 Air Officers Commanding (AOCs) and other senior officers as part of routine exercise aimed at ensuring operational efficiency and effectiveness.
“The newly appointed Branch Chiefs are the erstwhile Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Special Operations Command (SOC), Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Napoleon Bali, who is now the Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP) Headquarters NAF (HQ NAF) and AVM Paul Dimfwina who is now the Chief of Communication Information Systems (CCIS), HQ NAF.
“The new AOCs include the former Commander Air Task Force (ATF), Operation Lafiya Dole, AVM James Gwani who has been moved to SOC, Bauchi as AOC and AVM Charles Ohwo appointed as AOC Tactical Air Command (TAC), Makurdi. Also redeployed are AVM John Baba as Chairman Air Expo and International Liaison Secretariat (CAILS), AVM Idi Lubo as Director of Operations, HQ NAF, AVM Christopher Umolu as Coordinator Project Implementation and Monitoring Team (PIMT) HQ NAF, AVM Maxwell Nnaji as Director of Safety Manual, Defence Headquarters (DHQ) and Air Commodore Precious Amadi as the Commander ATF Operation Lafiya Dole.
“All appointments take effect from Friday, 19 July 2019.
