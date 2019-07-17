Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the appointment of two new Air Officers Commanding(AOCs) and new Branch Chiefs to head its various units and commands across the country.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who made this known Wednesday, isted the two new AOCs as Air Vice Marshalls James Gwani, who is now AOC Bauchi, and Charles Ohwo, who is now the AOC Tactical Air Command (TAC), Makurdi.

Daramola said the postings are with effect from Friday, July, 19.

The NAF spokesman in a statement said: