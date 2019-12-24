Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River State governor,Professor Ben Ayade has sworn in 39 commissioners, warning them to perform or get fired.

Swearing the commissioner at the State Executive Council Chamber, Governor’s office Calabar, on Tuesday, Ayade explained that he reappointed virtually all the commissioners that served him in his first term to keep to his promise of returning them after the elections.

Justifying the expansion of government he said it was his belief that everybody has something to offer in life, adding that if each commissioner executes a given mandate, the state would have accomplished 39 projects.

According to him, every commissioner represents a community and that community is represented in government, adding that the more people they bring to the table, the more they reach the grassroots.

He said: “I made a commitment in my first term that everyone will return in my second term. And as you come to the table you come to a new government. In my first term, I believed everybody was going through a learning curve and I tolerated excesses, failures, inadequacies and short comings.

“I have an internal nature not to raise somebody and at the same time put that person down but such goodwill is often mistaken for weakness, but it is actually a higher spiritual level.

“As you come in, your performance will determine your longevity in the cabinet.

“A Shakespearean theory says that a leader must not only be loved but feared. Once you lose the element of fear, you lose leadership quality.

“This time, I am going to exhibit that other part. That is why your appointment and swearing-in today will be in the first instant for one year.

“There is a full parastatal for performance monitoring and evaluation. Once I am given your score card and you meet 70 percent, you move on, but if you don’t, we reshuffle or replace you. In my first term I was tolerant, in my second term I will be intolerant. If you don’t deliver, you go. I can assure you that you will not sit in this chamber again,” he stated.

While outlining the duties of the various commissioners, the governor specifically mandated the new commissioner for transport to revive the moribund Cross River State-owned Cross Line mass transit, insisting that it was time to reduce the cost of transportation for the citizens traveling in and outside the state.

The new ministries created include Foreign Affairs, Defence, Sports and Cinematography, Youths and Skills acquisition, Aviation, Commerce and International cooperation.