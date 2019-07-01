Linus Oota, Lafia

A four-year-old boy identified as Ritse Micah, has been murdered with his hands and legs tied with a rope and his body dumped in a well in Akanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Our correspondent gathered that the boy was murdered in Angwan Eggon, Garaku in Kokona Local Government Area of the state on June 27, 2019, at midnight.

But his body was found in a deep well the next day in Akwanga when some women went to fetch drinking water in the morning.

In an exclusive chat with our correspondent in Garaku, father of the deceased, Mr Micah Kapechi, said the abductors broke into his house through the back door and took away the boy in his room while he was deep asleep.

According to him “they drop a note on my table demanding for N50m before the boy could be released and warned me not to involve the police, that the police were aware of their business and if I informed them, they would kill me as well.”

Mr Kapechi who is a staff of Kokona local government said that he did not know where they took the boy to until the next day when police in Akwanga removed his body from the well and sympathisers displayed it on Facebook.

He said he traced the body through a Facebook post to Akwanga where he saw it at the police station with his hands and legs tied. He said the body was dumped in a well by his killers.

He said that those who committed the wicked act against him would certainly meet God on the last day for judgment as he has no problem with anybody to warrant that kind of inhuman treatment.

“My major problem is that I want the police to release the corpse to me so that I can bury it, but they are saying that they need clearance from the police headquarters in Lafia before releasing the corpse,” he said

Late Ritse Micah was in nursery two at ECWA Nursery and Primary School, Garaku, and was a committed Christian before he died.