From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Chairman of the correspondent chapel Nasarawa chapter, and a reporter with the News Agency of Nigeria, Mr Isaac Ukpoju has dedicated his first child to God after waiting upon the lord for eleven years in Marriage, saying God is faithful to behold.

Mr. Ukpoju while dedicating the child, Hadassah Blessing Isaac on Sunday at the Dunamis, Church, Koroduma Centre Karu Local Government Area (LGA), appreciated God for answering his prayer 11 years after marriage.

“I want to thank God for answering my prayer after 11 years of marriage.

“I will continue to worship God as long as I live and I pray God to give the resources and strength to bring her up in the way of the Lord,” he added.

The NAN Editor also thanked his family members, colleagues and other well wishers who stood and prayed with him and his wife throughout the period.

Speaking Earlier during the dedication, Pastor of the church, Elvis Mike-Oche,

lauded the NAN Editor alongside others who still remembered to dedicate their children, prayed and blessing them.

“A lot of people hardly remember to thank God having answered their prayers and only remembers him again when they are facing another challenges in life. He added.

The Pastor while calling on the parents to ensure proper upbringing of their children adding that children are special gift from God, hence the need for parents to give them adequate care and attention.

The Pastor who took his sermon from Psalm 127:3-5 saying ‘children are heritage of the Lord and Happy is the man who had his quiver full of them.’

He therefore congratulated them and wished the children well in life.

Daily Sun Reports that Mr. Isaac Upkaju married his lovely wife Juliana Ukpaju in 2008, held from Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.