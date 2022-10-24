From Abel Leonard, Lafia

As part of government efforts to improve footballing activities in the state, Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Amb. Lucky Isaac Yargwa, has said the Ministry would organize a one-day meeting to engage critical football stakeholders towards strengthening the game of football in the State.

The commissioner made the disclosure in his office yesterday during a press briefing with journalist saying Nasarawa state has football loving people with progressive-mind, adding that football is one of the major sporting event that the government shows much interest.

“This is not to say we are not interested in other sports, but football is the most followed sport in the state and all over the world

“However, sports generally have gone beyond just being for leisure. It’s a multi-billion dollar franchise that can both change the life of an individual and the society forever.

“It’s on this premise that we are convening a meeting of football stakeholders in the State to brainstorm on the best ways and approaches to deploy to move our football and its stakeholders forward.

He further said the meeting will involve stakeholders from across the state including State Football Association, Referees, Representatives of the Local Government Areas’ FA, Club Owners, Coaches, Supporters, Media and even the Players.

“After the meeting, we shall come up with a communiquẹ̀ that will enable us actualize our common goal and in line with best practices, the world over.”

Daily sun reports that no specific date was fixed for the stakeholders’ summit, while assuring that that the meeting will hold in no distance time.