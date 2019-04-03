Peter Okolie

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra on Tuesday impounded 52 articulated vehicles for contravening traffic rules in the commercial city of Onitsha.

The Sector Commander, Mr Ayodele Kumapayi, told newsmen in Onitsha that the operators of the vehicles violated extanct traffic rules and an earlier appeal by the command to play by the rule.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the operation, tagged “Total War on Truck and Articulated Vehicles,” was jointly carried out by the FRSC, Police, Army and the state’s Transport Management Agency.

He said that some of the articulated vehicles were impounded for speed, mechanical deficiency, extra and bad head lamps, wrong number plates, worn-out tyres, rickety vehicles, lack of speed limit device, among others.

Kumapayi said the operation was a follow up to a town hall meeting with various articulated and truck drivers’ associations a week ago.

He said, “In recent times, the rate of road traffic crashes involving articulated vehicles has been on the increase in the state and a concern to FRSC and the state government.

“Scarcely does one week pass without a truck or tanker being involved in a road crash.

“Last week in Onitsha, we met with the stakeholders and one of the things we decided was to clampdown on articulated vehicles because we cannot fold our arms and allow innocent citizens to continue to die on our roads,” Kumapayi said.

He said that defaulters would be issued tickets, while others will face prosecution at the mobile court, depending on the level of offence committed.

He said that the operation would be extended to critical areas within the state, especially the Nnewi and Onitsha-Awka roads