Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested 13 suspected cultists, comprising ten students of tertiary institutions, one bricklayer, one trailer motor boy and a marijuana seller for cultism during initiation of new members in Saki, Oke-Ogun area of the state.

They were among the 30 suspects paraded by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Shina Olukolu, at Eleyele, Ibadan on Monday.

Items recovered from the suspects included 3, 519 ammunition, two arms, 24 bags of corn, 20 cell phones, two cutlasses, three knives, one sledgehammer, and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, foreign currency and so on.

Olukolu gave the names of the suspected cultists as Aremu Ayodele, 21, of Computer Science Department, National Diploma II, The Polytechnic Ibadan; Adebayo Emmanuel, 23, of Political Science Department, University of Ibadan; Precious Ebuka, 21, of Agricultural Economics Department, Landmark University, Omu-Aran, Kwara State; and Busari Hammed, 27, of Business Administration Department, National Open University (NOUN).

Six purported students of Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, namely Raheem Jamiu, 21, of Accountancy ND II; Adeniran Oluwasegun, 21, of Business Administration ND II; Olatunji Kehinde, 22, of Public Administation, HND I; Akinola Tola, 23, of Accountancy HND I; Kolapo Israel, 21, of Public Administration HND II; and Koleoso Samson, 23, of Agricultural Engineering, ND II were also nabbed.

The three non-students among them were Yekini Kazeem, 23, allegedly dealing in trailer parts and weeds; Oyesoro Damilola, 25, a trailer motor boy, and Sanusi Mutiu, 23, who is said to be a bricklayer.

The Commissioner of Police during the parade said: “On May 1, 2019 at about 17:30hours, information was received at Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) operational base, Saki, that some members of a notorious secret confraternity, who have been inflicting various acts of violence and nefarious criminal activities on members of the public in Saki town and other areas in Oke Ogun axis of Oyo State, were sighted in their hideout beside Nighles Hotel in Saki.

“They had gathered to initiate new members into the secret confraternity. Based on this credible information, a team of SARS operatives headed by Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Olusola Aremu, were quickly drafted to the area and in the process, ten members of the cult group, who confessed to be members of Eiye Confraternity were arrested. Three other members of the group who managed to escape were later arrested in Ibadan.”

One of the suspects, Olatunji Kehinde, told journalists: “I am a cultist. We were having a meeting when we were arrested. It is not true that we wanted to do initiation when we were arrested because everybody at the meeting was already initiated. We all belong to Eiye Confraternity. I joined the group last year.”

Items recovered from the suspected cultists included one Jack knife, one live cartridge, two black caps, charms and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp. The police boss in the state said investigation was still ongoing to arrest other fleeing members of the group.