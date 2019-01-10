There are different assumptions as to how political parties stand ahead of the 2019 general election in Plateau State.

Gyang Bere, Jos

In Plateau State, the political atmosphere ahead of the general election appears pregnant with cloud of uncertainty. Political analysts and pundits are not certain as to where the pendulum will swing, due to latest political discoveries, alignment and realignment, especially as it relate to the governorship and presidential polls.

For the presidential contest in Plateau, the battle is between the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who is flying the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

But the governorship election appears a sort of triangular contest. The race will be among three candidates out of the 20 political parties that have produced governorship candidates in the state. They include, the incumbent, Governor Simon Lalong, candidate of the APC; former Military Governor of old Bendel State, former Minister FCT and current Senator representing Plateau South, Lt-Gen. Jeremiah Useni (Rtd); and the first Commander of the Multi-National Joint Task Force in the North East, retired Army Brigadier-General, Jonathan Temlong of the Action Democratic Party (ADP).

It is clear that candidates of the other political parties will align with other strong and formidable candidate, to win the governorship election. As at the time of filing this report the All Blending Party (ABP) has adopted Temlong, candidate of ADP as its candidate, with a hope to pull surprises at the poll.

Daily Sun’s investigations reveal that the governorship election in the state might not be smooth for the ruling APC, the way it was in 2015, despite the fact that the party unanimously endorsed the incumbent governor, Simon Lalong as its standard bearer for the contest.

How the political parties stand

The APC

There are different assumptions as to how political parties stand ahead of the 2019 general election in Plateau State. A school of thought believed that the APC and Governor Lalong benefitted from protest votes by the Plateau people across different political parties to resist the imposition of late Senator Gyang Pwajok by the then PDP administration of Sen. Jonah David Jang, against the unwritten zoning arrangement in the state.

Jang’s decision in 2015 to have late Senator Pwajok succeed him did not go down well with most people in his political camp which triggered protest in the PDP family, thereby forcing many of Jang’s followers to defect to the APC while most of those who remained with him worked against his interest and that of the PDP.

The PDP broke into what was called “Plateau Projects” led by Prof. Dakum Shown and some commissioners that were sacked from the Jang’s administration. This group mobilised Plateau people across religious and ethnic lines to smoothen the way for Governor Lalong and the APC government in 2015.