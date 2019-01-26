For over 35 years, he traversed the corporate world, occupying strategic positions in sales, marketing, corporate and government affairs, general management and became an expert in export operations about which he has written a book—a book that is relevant, very relevant in a country like Nigeria, trying to diversify from oil dependency to non-oil export business in a shift in paradigm.

For all entrepreneurs who want dollars, who want to take their products outside Nigeria, who want to learn the nitty-gritty of export trade, Bala Yesufu, has written this practical book titled Export Architecture Road Map—The Nigerian and Global Perspectives. A book that no corporate organisation wishing to do international trade can afford to ignore. A book that is timely. A book that is not couched in trade jargons but easy to read and understand. A how-to-do-it book on export.

The other day, I wrote a column making a clarion call for more books about the Nigerian corporation and here is one such book. Yesufu wrote the book to mark his 60th birthday. I just got a copy of the book and I am really learning a lot from it. It covers everything from the importance of export trade, how to learn the business, how to make money from export business, how to guard against cloning and counterfeiting, the increasing role of China in global trade, risks associated with export trade, corporate governance in export trade and so many other competencies you need in international business.

As I said, I am learning a lot, particularly in the area of intellectual property and piracy which is the concern of every publisher in Nigeria today. It is one book I will recommend to every Nigerian and corporate organisations. I am not the only one praising this book. Let’s start with His Highness Muhammad Sanusi, the Emir of Kano and former governor of the Central Bank who wrote the Foreword: “If Nigeria is to avoid being left stranded long after the train of global industrialization and economic development had left the station, there must be a paradigm shift, from importation to exportation. There must be a change of mindset, from consumption of imported goods to locally manufactured or produced ones, not only for the domestic market but also for export…This book is a compendium of the robust and practical experience of the author in non-oil export business management.”

