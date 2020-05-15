Babajide Balogun

In about two years from now, it would be time for Nigerians to decide clearly who should move into the Presidential Villa as the next president. To say that the stakes would be high, given the performances so far of the All Progressives Congress, APC, since assuming power in 2015 is to state the obvious.

Indeed, for the Peoples Democratic Party, the opportunity to win the elections and regain power come 2023 has never been this golden for the party. But how strategic and acceptable its choice of presidential candidate is, will be the turning point, the game changer and the masterstroke as it will make or mar its chances at the poll.

The PDP must not be in a rush to support a candidate but embark on an intensive, sophisticated selection process that Nigerians can rally round and see as ‘Project 2023’ in terms of execution. And in this permutation and foresight comes the Atiku Abubakar candidacy.

To posit that, in modern day Nigeria, no politician like Atiku Abubakar has been groomed and manifestly exhibited capacity, competence, resilience, acceptability and overwhelming presence to push this project, is to drive home a salient hard fact that the PDP power brokers must explore ahead of the elections.

One issue that will become a subject of debate in 2023 will be the issue of power shift. While this will be seriously contested, it is however, a fact that the Wazirin Adamawa possesses the persona, appeal, humility, charisma, political and urbane nature to not only heal the nation of its divisions and strife, but given his antecedents to rally all Nigerians in a fair, just and equitable society where each and every Nigerian is proud to be a stakeholder in the Nigeria of our dream. With Atiku, the North, South, East and West of Nigeria is at home.

Indeed, given his sacrifice for the democracy which we practice today to thrive and his accomplishment as the Vice President of Nigeria as well as the entrepreneurial expertise he commands in running his vast business empire, Atiku’s history with Nigeria is clearly one garnished with hard work, resourcefulness, candour, resilience, strength and rare leadership skills which over the years has set him apart from other politicians especially with his highly cosmopolitan nature. He radiates, extols and indeed lives these shining qualities and disposition.

His knack for tapping out resourcefulness also sells his leadership skills out as under former President Obasanjo as the Vice President, he was credited with assembling super technocrats who contributed in no small way towards making the Obasanjo administration a success.

That Atiku will hit the ground running from day one if he gets the presidency is a fait accompli, and the reasons are not far fetched. Having sat as the head of Nigeria’s economic team as well as our privatization process, there is hardly any economic issue that the former Vice President does not have his hands on. His various economic blueprints which have always been publicised as alternatives to government policies, clearly showcases a man with a grasp on issues bothering us as a country and collectively as a people. There is no doubt that he will revamp and restructure the Nigerian economy and make it truly the biggest in Africa and highly competitive amongst world economies.

And speaking of restructuring which is arguably a highly contentious issue in the polity, the Wazirin Adamawa has for long sided with its proponents, noting that it remains an ideal way to bell the cat or pull the nation from some of its economic woes. He has presented different ideas to support such arguments in different fora.

Not shying away from the issue of restructuring, Atiku who has never engaged in double speak on this subject matter, believes that it will empower even our local communities and that in the long run, the entire nation would be better off for it.

Then comes the issue of acceptability, politics and followership. Till date, it remains to be seen which Nigerian politician is blessed with friends across all the nooks and crannies of Nigeria like Wazirin Adamawa is.

There is hardly any community or local government in Nigeria that the Waziri has no big party chieftain readily available to work with him. Such is the gift of his nature and mien.

At the last 2019 election, it was clear who the youths and women entrusted with their votes. Given a free and fair election, the Waziri would always emerge victorious because of the wide acceptability he enjoys among Nigerians irrespective of creed, tribe or religious persuasions.

Therefore, as 2023 inches closer, the PDP must know that given the performance of the APC over the past years in governing the nation, the opportunity to reclaim Aso Rock is real. However, it must go beyond internal squabbles and political sophistry to ensure that a truly wanted and qualified candidate is presented to the Nigerian people.

There is never a harm in pursuing the Nigeria of our dream till it is realised and just like William Shakespeare said ,” Not all the waters in the rough rude sea can wash off the balm of an anointed King”, the PDP must realise it is blessed with Atiku Abubakar, the Wazirin Adamawa.

•Babajide Balogun, a political analyst writes from Ibadan