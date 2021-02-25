A competition that encourages self-growth and helps talent and models realise their potential has berthed.

According to the organizer, AYKO Agency, the competition tagged: ‘AYKO 2021’ is open from March 8, 2021 to individuals with compelling stories and between the ages of 18 and 24.

A statement from the agency reads: “Twelve models or talents will be selected from the poll of applications and presented before our judges on June 11, 2021 for further streamlining to five lucky winners. The five winners will go home with a cash prize of N500,000 each, including a three-week intensive Boot camp training session to help them hone and develop their skills, financial literacy and personal development, and an exclusive sign-on as a model or talent with AYKO Agency. Emphasis is on supporting the skills and employment of our winners at the end of the competition.”