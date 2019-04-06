IF I were her father, I would be so proud. Chief Dele Fajemirokun, the chairman of AIICO Insurance must definitely be proud of her daughter Dr. Adenike Fajemirokun, the Chief Risk Officer at Dangote Group. She is a chip off the old block, a lady about whom Dad once said after he listened to his daughter make her point in the board which he chaired: “The money I spent educating this girl did not go in flames.” With a PhD in Risk Management, she was one of the heroes who rescued Deutsche Bank AG, London, in 2008 from the global financial meltdown through her wise counsel as Global Head Operational Risk and Deputy Head of loan exposure management. She left the bank as director, came to Nigeria to set up AFRisk Management Consultants Limited and went on to deliver Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) frameworks for some of the country’s major institutions including Central Bank of Nigeria and First Bank Capital Plc. She was later headhunted to join the Dangote Group as Group Chief Risk Officer. She was promoted last year as the first female Executive Director at Dangote. Father and daughter each share a chapter in our forthcoming book, 50 NIGERIA’S BOARDROOM LEADERS—Lessons On Corporate Governance and Strategy. By the time you read these 7-point excerpts based on our interview with her, you will understand why we included her in our book:

Everything done to avoid negative consequences or to en- sure that a company taps into opportunities or protects its assets—that is risk management. All a board does is around risk management and governance. It is not farfetched to say that the existence of a board is to ensure that the company has effective risk management and governance. What I find interesting is how in recent times risk management is becoming a bit of a buzzword. We have always had risk management, otherwise companies would not survive. In my view, risk management is using common sense to understand anything that can negatively impact your business. I can input part of technology into what I am doing, but I don’t lose the fact that I have a brain, and I am not dependent on machine 100 percent because I know that was built also by somebody just like me, somebody that didn’t have two heads. The dependence on technology has become a bit of discouragement to people using their brains.

The role of a non-executive director is to guide the board, and to do that effectively, the director must understand what goes on in the organisation. At any point, if asked questions about the company whose board he sits on, for him not to be able to answer is embarrassing to say the least. It speaks volumes that apart from the regular meetings, such a director is not engaged. A director has to be engaged in the company. A board meeting is a story; if directors sit in one meeting, without an understanding of the president, or the history of the company, or the flow of how they got where they are, they can make decision calls based on sentiments or based on exigencies of the moment, as opposed to the implications of other things that got them to that moment. Directors have a lot to bring to the table if they understand what their job is, which is to help management of the company.