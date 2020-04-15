My basic daily routine is a midnight call to prayers, Bible study and early news catch up on international Networks, you know them, so no need to waste space.

At first initial lockdown by Lagos State government, embellished by the President a week later, I had virtually made up my mind on how to respond to covid 19.

So when president Buhari gave the first order to stay home and safe, I had developed a home grown protocol of intense prayers with my family, supported by the Bible study time out, fasting and time out on community clean up program.

As a father, protecting the family now is beyond food and water. Caring and praying for nation and people became part of the protocol.

So when the president advised and directed for additional two weeks lockdown, we were not surprised. Though the kids can’t understand it, so I took to lectures, pointing the rise in number of those who tested positive, the graphics as guide without spiking fear.

If it goes down in the next few weeks, we are free to noise around and life on normal but if it does not, expect more holidays ahead.

Runsewe speaks up

I really don’t know those who work for president Buhari from day one. What I see are opportunity seekers and their crowd of yes men. However, the Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture( NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe has taken the covid 19 issue from our cultural perspective, gave us a shoulder to cry on and provided great insight on post covid 19 scenerio.

Twice like a general, offcourse a tested leader in our cultural tourism clime, Runsewe have taken to providing direction and getting to groves of sharing the thoughts of President Buhari to the culture tourism community hard hit, badly damaged by covid 19 pandemic.

Each time he spoke, he is very deep, throwing light on the impact but most importantly, assuring that it shall be well.

In a statement he sent out on Tuesday, he explained the deep pains of the president in mitigating the scrouge, yet hard hit by huge revenue loss and the downsizing of the budget which again will impact on projected deliveries and structural engineering.

So what does he have in mind? How will the culture entrepreneur survive post covid 19? Skill acquisition came into view.

It’s the official protocol of his NCAC to empower the rural poor, to provide training and retraining for the Challenged across the six geopolitical zones.

Like Noah, Otunba Segun Runsewe through the national festival of arts and culture, the very multi cultural exposition, International Arts and craft fair, advanced the skill acquisition agenda which will be fulcrum of post covid 19 intervention.

He possibly saw tomorrow, understand the inner mind of the president and could interpret it to the culture tourism community.

Though still not Uhuru but Runsewe is bold while others grope in darkness. Ever prepared and willing to swim out with out safely with the cultural economy, the desire of putting the right protocols for the community of cultural tourism entrepreneurs to find their feet certainly finds expression in his dream.

However, it is touching to see the president deeply worried on various fronts. Shall a mother forget a suckling child? I just wonder why many people think the president is uncaring.

Across the front line are culture and tourism media, hallowed by many people, yet seemingly abandoned by same players in the industry.

No advert, pay cuts in view and back log of unpaid salaries and plenty challenges, yet the people must be informed. The president indeed recognized the support and sacrifice.

NCAC has kept faith with pen fraternity not because Runsewe is a patron of the profession but because he has a heart of gold for the culture tourism entrepreneurs but for the gatekeepers also who toil day and night to getting nigeria going at a strange time like this.

More holidays ahead?

It’s likely, very likely that covid 19 will not just disappear suddenly. A vaccine will emerge but until God grant us clean bill of health from our numerous deadly Hustles and restlessness. Mankind is on divine holiday and must get used to it. Hope for tomorrow, is that our President cares but can we say same of his many soldiers?

Thank you Mr. President for giving us direction and to Runsewe, may God bless you for giving the industry a message and measures of hope. We need to know that life is Worth living if only we obey acceptable cultural and medical protocols.

It is not an end yet, believe me!

•Next week; searching for friends!!