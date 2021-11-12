Recently, eggheads and ‘who is who’ converged atMarble Brand Hotel, Ikeja Lagos for the unveiling of a book entitled In the Shadow of Ruin. The book was authored by Tony Badejo a UK-based Civil Engineer.

According to the book reviewer and mother of the author, Dr Christine Badejo, the book tells a story vaccinating people and paints a picture of civilization advanced beyond their years. It explores their ways of life, their ingenuities, impulses, and their superstitions. It is a story of mans base desire to seek and seize power and the lengths some will take to survive.

Mrs Badejo explained that the book talks about how we used to relate together in harmony, how important our culture was and it also talks about the fact that there is nothing happening now that has not happen because there are some wars happening between kingdoms and there rivalries amongst families, siblings etc.

She said in the past we did not remember that somebody is a northerner, westerner, easterner or southerner because we all live together as families, friends and share one another’s culture, but now there is a terrible division. And so what has gone wrong, she querried and said the next series will address all of this

The book is full of suspense

She concluded by announcing that the book will be available in Roving heihghts bookshop, Lagos, Nigeria. She urges Nigerians reach out for the book as it give detail analysis of issues affecting contemporary Nigerians.

