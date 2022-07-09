From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Former President Goodluck Jonathan’s cousin, Mr Mike Ogiasa, has sent a distress message from the den of his abductors, pleading that his family and Bayelsans do everything to secure his release.

Ogiasa was kidnapped from his country home in Otuabagi, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, on June 2.

His kidnappers have made contact with the family but the family has not been able to raise any money to pay his ransom.

In the 27 seconds video which went viral across Bayelsa State over the weekend, the abducted Ogiasa was shown in a six feet hole dug in an unknown area and his head covered with a black hood. His two hands were tied and he was pleading with his friends and families to arrange any amount in their possession for his kidnappers to release him.

“You’re seeing me in this grave. Please do everything possible to come and release me. Any money that is available…..any money you can make. Do everything possible. Please any money that is available. Is money more important than my life? Please do everything that is possible,” he cried for help.

Contacted, the Bayelsa State Police Command, which confirmed the authenticity of the video, said that it is on top of the situation.

Spokesman of the Bayelsa Police Command Asinim Butswat confirmed that heads of security agencies met on Friday night to brainstorm new strategies to ensure he is rescued unhurt.

According to Butswat, the Police want to assure the general public and families of the victim of their commitment to secure his safe release from the kidnappers’ den.