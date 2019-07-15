Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, met with commanders of bandits and volunteer local vigilante groups known as ‘Yan Sakai,’ the two groups responsible for banditry activities in Zamfara State.

Gbajabiamila described the dialogue and peace initiative of the state government, which brought the two waring groups together, at a roundtable, as a great feat that will lead to everlasting peace in Zamfara.

The speaker said this at the Government House in Gusau, on a one-day working visit to Zamfara, to ascertain the security problems in the state; where he met with stakeholders; to seek lasting solutions to the ugly menace.

Gbajabiamila said the National assembly will ensure that the Federal Government develops the state; in a bid to end banditry activities.

“Poverty and illiteracy have been identified as the main cause of banditry and other forms of criminality. One of the solutions for the federal government and the National Assembly is to develop the three senatorial districts”, he said.

He also added that the federal government will, as a measure at curtailing the rate of crimes, recruit more police personnel who will be trained and be redeployed back to their states of origin to provide needed security in the states and country.

“I told the president about this trip and the president is aware and committed to having peace in Zamfara state and other parts of the country.

In his response, Zamfara Governor, Dr.Bello Mohammed said the peace initiative of his administration is yielding results as over 109 kidnapped victims have being released by their abductors; without collecting a dime as ransoms.

Mohammed said the state government will build three Ruga settlements; as part of efforts to bring back peace and stability in the state.