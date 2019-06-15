Romanus Okoye

The trial of Mr. Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike known as Evans and five co-defendants was stalled yesterday because there was no legal representation for the fourth defendant, Mr. Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu. Nwachukwu told the court that he was unable to engage a lawyer and did not also want to represent himself.

At the last hearing, the judge had told Nwachukwu and two others, including Evans to ensure they engage lawyers to represent them as required in criminal trial or have the state procure lawyers for them as provided in Section 233(3) of Administration of Criminal Justice Act, of Lagos State.

The State Counsel, Mr. Adebayo Haroun told the court that he was aware that the Director of Public Prosecution, Titilayo Shitta-Bey visited them prison in respect of legal representation for the 1st defendant, Evans but was not sure if it was also discussed with the fourth defendant.

The presiding judge, Justice Hakeem Oshodi, stood down the matter, and asked the lawyers to speak with the Director of Public Prosecution on phone to confirm if the matter of legal representation was discussed with the fourth defendant. At resumption of sitting, state counsel told the court that DPP confirmed not discussing with the fourth defendant.

Consequently, the judge ordered that DPP be informed formally about provision of lawyer for the fourth defendant and proof of service submitted in court. The matter was adjourned till August 15, for continuation of trial.