The much awaited International Arts and Crafts Expo(INAC) holding at the FCT exhibition pavilion will light up Abuja on November 20th and will last till 24th.

The Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe has assured on a special outing with the provision of free BMI, free eye testing/glasses, free dental services, skills acquisition and waste-to-wealth initiative. According to the NCAC chief, this year’s exposition has been carefully packaged to empower Nigerians by providing free skills for small and medium startups. Runsewe tasked Nigerians and indeed foreign nationals to take full advantage of the components of INAC to enhance their well-being.

He confirmed that renowned event management outfit, Innate Arts and Media, will take control of logistics just as he revealed that fast rising Urban Afro musician, Yega has been booked to perform at the closing on November 24. Out of the 30 countries from around the world that are billed to exhibit during the event, 4 have expressed commitment to take special days to thrill guests and participants. China will take centre stage on 21st to showcase its oriental endowments as a unique cultural destination of sorts. On the 22nd, India will be on hand to entertain guests with breathtaking music and dance routines, in a fantastic showing reminiscent of Bollywood. Venezuela and Bangladesh will combine on 23rd for a double dose of excitement in what has become a much anticipated aspect of INAC since Runsewe expanded the to a fanfare of global repute in 2017.