Ambassadors from several countries have lauded the 12 edition of the International Arts and Craft (INAC) expo which ended in Abuja at the weekend.

The envoys agreed that November 24 chosen by the Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, to celebrate global cultural diplomacy day for peace was a masterstroke as far as culture and global unity was concerned.

INAC 2019 featured awards in several categories with Ogun State emerging best exhibitor overall, followed by Kaduna and Kano while several countries coming tops in various categories.

Chairman of the occasion, Senator Rochas Okorocha, said no nation could grow beyond their culture and traditions and lauded Runsewe for a hugely successful outing.

“When people say Nigeria is the giant of Africa, they are referring to our culture, very soon the world shall hear from us because the senate is giving serious thoughts to culture. Otunba you are doing well and the Senate will support you.”

Otunba Runsewe praised the countries and states that took part saying they were part of the historic story of INAC.

In separate sessions during the four-day expo with the theme: “Networking Nigerian Arts to the world”, envoys from Sudan, Venezuela, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Malaysia andothers collectively agreed that Nigeria got it right with INAC.