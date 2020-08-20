Henry Uche

Medical experts have attributed some mental disorders of adults to death or inadequate breastfeeding at infant stage. They posited that such improper acts by some nursing mothers could cause havoc not only to the very child/children but to the world at large.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and United Nations Childre’s Fund (UNICEF) came up with the theme: “Support Breastfeeding For Healthier Planet”, for the year 2020 breastfeeding week which kick-started August 1st through 7th. The theme suggests that, for humanity to enjoy a healthier planet, everyone must support adequate breastfeeding of every child born.

According to an expert, new mothers should not wash off first milk from nipples before breastfeeding a baby. In case of any malfunctioning, nursing mothers should consult experts for correct actions to be taken.

Even in the face of this global pandemic, the World Health Organisation (WHO), (UNICEF) has urged mothers to sustain breastfeeding despite COVID-19 fears.

On why most nursing mothers deny their child/ children exclusive breastfeeding, a public health Nurse, Nurse, Noble Asomugha, from Babcock University Teaching hospital, Ilisan Remo OGUN state, told Daily Sun that most nursing mothers are afraid of seeing their breasts sag. According to him, the issue of “breast sagging” has denied so many children adequate breastfeeding by their parents.

He said: “Breastfeeding has taken a lot of blames for sagging of breasts of mothers, whereas breastfeeding tends to take a good deal of blame for sagging of breasts, it’s not breastfeeding alone that causes the breasts to droop. Sagging is actually the result of a number of physiological changes such as age, pregnancy and other influences, not forgetting genetic factors. Breasts go through many changes during pregnancy and grow larger to prepare for breastfeeding. As a result, breastfeeding alone accounts for very little of the causes of sagging breasts.

“At this stage in our society, I think nursing mothers should pay more attention to the importance/benefits of breastfeeding babies (exclusively, if possible) than the esthetic effects of sagging breasts which have remedies. Genetics and age related issues play more roles in the issue at hand than breastfeeding.

“Remember, WHO recommendation is exclusive breastfeeding (i.e. no other fluids or solids) for six months and then continued breastfeeding combined with solid foods for two years or as long as mother and baby desire. This must not be thwarted.

He suggested ways nursing mothers can build a healthy breast: “There are several things that nursing mothers can do to build and maintain a healthy breast milk supply. Confirming your breastfeeding technique and breastfeeding more often are the two most important actions necessary to establish and maintain a healthy supply of breast milk.”