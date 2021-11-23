From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Chairman, Police Service Commission,Musiliu Smith has said that Nigeria Police need adequate funding to be able to discharge its duty effectively and efficiently.

Smith made this disclosure while receiving a high level mission delegates from Germany on police reforms in his office,in Abuja on Tuesday.

He lamented that constant training which is the major way through which the best could be gotten from security operators have also been hampered with due to poor funding.

“The mission of the police service commission is to improve service delivery in the Nigeria Police Force by promoting transparency and accountability in the Police and to achieve this objective, the commission has as one of its cardinal principles,the transformation or reform of the Nigeria Police, organization and administration of the Force for effectiveness and efficiency.

” It is worthy of note that in carrying out its mandate,the commission has faced a lot of challenges ranging from shortage of required resources, inadequate manpower,I’ll equipped training and re.training of personnel facilities which have all hindered her from satisfactorily discharging its functions and exercise of powers effectively, he said.

He, therefore added that the mood of handling demonstrators in Nigeria can not be compared to other countries as most demonstrators possess dangerous weapons.

“We can not compare our demonstrators with those abroad because most of them handle dangerous weapons and to be able to control them and protect other people around,we need to be well trained and properly armed.”

Earlier in his remarks, Mr Alexander Collegaro, Deputy Director for West and Central Africa, German Federal foreign office said that the German government is ready to partner with Nigeria government on Police reform.