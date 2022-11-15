Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers says inadequate allocation of funds for projects by the National Assembly every fiscal year is responsible for project abandonment.

Wike made this known during the inauguration of the Dr Peter Odili Cancer Cardiovascular Diagnostic and Treatment Centre by the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Bayero in Port Harcourt,

”The reason why Federal Government projects takes years to complete is because the National Assembly often allocate paltry sums for projects earmarked for execution every fiscal year.

”Such practice has continued to encourage the abandonment of projects and promote inadequacy in terms of governance, project delivery and public service.

“For example, for a project that will cost N26billion, you are putting N500milion in the budget for a whole year. Then, it will now take you more than 20 years to complete. By then, the cost will move up from N26billion to one hundred and something billion Naira,”he said.

Wike stressed that Rivers people deserved the best.

The governor noted that seamlessly, his administration delivered the centre within the agreed timeline of 14 months for Rivers people and Nigerians at large, saying that his administration has proven that through budgetary integrity, commitment and prudence nothing is too difficult to achieve in governance for Nigerians.

The governor announced plans for a partnership going on based on the strength of the understanding brokered with the United States Consul General, Mr Will Stevens for a team from the U.S. to manage the centre.

The governor said Stevens had visited the hospital and is currently making contacts with people who know how best to run hospitals profitably, which will be considered to take over the operations of the centre.

He also explained that the facility was named after Dr Peter Odili because Odili is one Rivers leader who had operated one of the best clinics in the state, served as governor meritoriously and now contributing to medical education in the state.

The governor expressed joy over the accomplishment of the centre and stated that it stands as a report card and evidence of the fulfilment of the promise made to Rivers people.

In his remark, the emir, commended the sagacity and foresight of Wike for initiating and actualising such a project.

Bayero noted that the centre, which is the very first of its kind in the Niger Delta and Nigeria as a whole, will surely benefit people beyond the boundaries of the South -South region.

“The dreaded disease of cancer and its devastating effects on victims cannot be overemphasized as it a;so destroys families emotionally and render them financially incapacitated.

”With the commissioning of this centre, those afflicted with this disease and other oncological ailments can at least breathe a sigh of relief, here is a succour at their doorsteps.

“We call upon the incoming administration and the people of Rivers to own this improved infrastructure by ensuring that this very vital centre is well equipped and maintained at all times.

“The facilities should regularly be upgraded to meet global standards. The staff should be trained, retrained and updated on latest medical technology and innovation,”he said.

Similarly, Odili, the former governor of Rivers, expressed appreciation for the honour of naming the centre after him while alive.

He said that the cancer treatment centre is the third among the two owned by the Federal Government.

Showing the dignatories around the facility, Prof. Princewill Chike, she State Commissioner for Health, said the centre among other features has three theatres, Catheterisation Laboratory, Radio therapy, Brachy therapy and nuclear medicine.

Others are a doctors’ quarters, Helipad, modern incinerators, 1000, 1000 & 800 KVA in series to power the centre. NAN