Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has lamented inadequate mechanised tools, which it said has continuously stalled the implementation of donor-assisted agricultural projects across the country.

Director, Project Coordinating Unit (PCU), in the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Memuna Habib, made the disclosure in Abuja

She further stated that the slow and bureaucratic process of the civil service when it comes to vetting the funds also stalled projects.

“Monies from international donor agencies are loans, and if we commit them all into technology, there will be little or nothing left for farmers.

“Government should go into the provision of mechanised tools so that the money received from donor agencies goes directly to farmers.

“Sometimes where objection is not fast approved, it would affect the implementation process and if implementation teams are not fully well trained, it will affect the implementation process as well.

“PCU members were charged to utilise their expertise and help reduce project costs and maximise results.’’

Habib, who suggested that funds for such projects should be disbursed directly to farmers rather than being spent on acquiring technology

PCU has reviewed oncoming projects and ensured alignment with the Agriculture Promotion Policy (APP) and Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).