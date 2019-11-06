Lukman Olabiyi

Inadequate space in the courtroom yesterday, forced Justice Rilwan Aikawa, of the Federal High Court, Lagos, to adjourn the arraignment of 46 persons alleged to have engaged in same sex relationship.

When the case was called , the defendants to take the plea, Justice Aikawa, observed that the courtroom was too small to accommodate all the defendants.

Aikawa, therefore, adjourned the planned arraignment till November 22, when a bigger courtroom would have been provided.

The 46 defendants are part of the 57 persons arrested at a hotel in Egbeda, on August 25, 2018, by the Lagos State Police Command.

The police had alleged that the suspects were arrested at about 2am while they were performing gay initiation rites for newly recruited members.

The defendants had earlier been arraigned before Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court, on a three-count charge of conspiracy, membership of a secret cult, and unlawful gathering ,but they pleaded not guilty.

Following their not guilty plea, Chief Magistrate Kikelomo Ayeye, admitted each defendant to bail in the sum of 200,000 with one surety in like sum.