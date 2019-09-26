Mr Johnson Olukoya, Coordinator, Skill Acquisition and Empowerment Scheme at the Ikotun-Igando Local Government Council Development Area (LCDA) has said that inadequate work space was hampering the scheme’s productivity.

Olukoya told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday Lagos that this was caused by the ongoing renovation at the council.

NAN reports that LCDA sells forms to interested participants of all ages at N500 for skill acquisition training every three month.

”Right now, we don’t have a work space anymore. Students and instructors do not have a place to stay. This is not conducive for the training as our offices are being converted into training ground.

“For instance in the first quarter we had 80 students that registered, so fixing that number into offices wouldn’t make learning easy,” he said.

Olukoya said that students who failed during practical are made to re-enroll in the next session to ensure that they learn better.

He said that an instructor monitors the progress of the empowerment scheme for it to continue to record success story.

“The feedback has being fantastic. We have students that invite their instructors for their shop opening which is the essence of the scheme, so that they can learn a skill.

“Some will send pictures of the services they render to their supervisors from abroad, even the corp members posted to the local government take advantage of the scheme,’’ Olukoya said.

On awareness level, the coordinator said that during Community Development meetings, handbills are distributed and referrals from former students also help attract more people.

NAN reports that programmes offered by the scheme are; Catering and Hotel Management, Event and Decoration, Hair Dressing, Nails and Makeup, Computer Studies, Fashion Designing and CCTV and Solar System.

Eighty students registered for the programme in the first quarter and 50 students are in the second quarter while the third quarter would start in October. (NAN)