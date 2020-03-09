Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will inaugurate the Advisory Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) at the Council Chamber, State House, tomorrow.

The committee is constituted in accordance with the provisions of Part III, Section 11 (2) of the NDDC Establishment Act ( As Amended) and includes representative of its nine member states.

According to Section 11 (2) of the Act, the Advisory Committee is saddled with the responsibility of advising the board and to monitor the activities of the Commission with a view to achieving set objectives as well as to make rules regulating its own proceedings.

Membership of the Advisory Committee as provided in Part III, Section 11(1a) is comprised as follows: Governors of the member states of the commission, which includes the nine states of the Niger Delta Region, and two persons to be selected by the President, which in this circumstance are the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and Minister of the Federal Ministry of Environment.